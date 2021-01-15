Will Keane extends Wigan contract until end of season
Wigan striker Will Keane has extended his Latics contract until the end of the season.
The former Manchester United forward has scored five goals in 12 appearances for the Sky Bet League One club since arriving at the start of October.
Keane, 28, told the Wigan website: “The last three months I’ve really enjoyed my time here.
“I feel like I’m getting fitter. I’m enjoying the games and contributing to the team.
“I just want to keep that going and get that full season under my belt and help the team climb the table.
“It’s a real good group of lads and we have a good mix of youth and the experienced players. All the young lads we have seen are really hungry and desperate to do well.
“They have the right mentality, they’re all professional and it’s a good environment to be around.”
Keane made three first-team appearances at United and has played for QPR, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Hull and Ipswich, as well as having two spells at Wigan.