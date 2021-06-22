Will Smith signs new deal with Harrogate
Harrogate defender Will Smith has signed a new undisclosed long-term contract with the club.
The 22-year-old centre-back has made over 80 appearances in all competitions during two seasons at the EnviroVent Stadium after joining from Barnsley in 2019.
“I’m very excited. It’s going to be another good few years,” Smith said. “I was buzzing when the gaffer (Simon Weaver) approached me and said he wanted me to sign a new deal.”
Smith added: “The next step is to push on and to get the club further and achieve more things.
“Maybe another promotion, whether that’s this year or in the next couple, we definitely want to kick on and show people how good we can be.”
Smith helped Harrogate win promotion to the Football League for the first time in 2020 and scored two goals in 32 Sky Bet League Two appearances last season as Weaver’s side finished 17th in the table.
The North Yorkshire club have announced two more home pre-season friendlies for next month, with Rotherham and Sunderland set to visit on July 21 and July 24 respectively.
Town launch their pre-season friendly fixtures at Huddersfield on July 10 and their schedule includes a home game against Newcastle on July 18.