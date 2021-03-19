Wimbledon without Sam Walker for their clash with Nigel Adkins’ Charlton

New Charlton boss Nigel Adkins faces AFC Wimbledon in his first game in charge.
New Charlton boss Nigel Adkins faces AFC Wimbledon in his first game in charge. (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
11:31am, Fri 19 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

AFC Wimbledon are likely to be without Sam Walker for their Sky Bet League One clash at home to Charlton.

The goalkeeper has missed the last two games with a knee problem and is not expected to have recovered in time to feature.

Ethan Chislett (Achilles) is also unlikely to be fit for the Dons – who sit 22nd in the table having failed to win any of their previous six league outings.

Jack Madelin and Zach Robinson could bolster Mark Robinson’s squad having stepped up their comebacks with the under-23s.

Charlton make the short trip to Plough Lane with new manager Nigel Adkins at the helm for the first time.

The former Southampton and Hull boss was appointed as Lee Bowyer’s successor on Thursday, with the Addicks pushing for promotion.

Adkins will be unable to call on Ryan Inniss, who is still recovering from a quadriceps injury.

Adam Matthews (hamstring) is also missing as Adkins looks to start with a win.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

AFC Wimbledon

Preview

PA