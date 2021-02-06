Win gives no clues ahead of cup final, says Callum Davidson

Callum Davidson is adamant St Johnstone’s 2-1 victory over Livingston will have no bearing when the sides take to the field for the Betfred Cup final.

The Perth Saints emerged victorious from the dress rehearsal in West Lothian, with goals from Scott Tanser and Shaun Rooney ending the Lions’ remarkable 14-match unbeaten run.

Scott Pittman pulled a goal back in the closing stages of the Scottish Premiership contest but the visitors, who missed a second-half spot-kick through Stevie May, were full value for the victory.

But Davidson laughed off any suggestions that his side now have the upper hand heading to Hampden on February 28.

He said: “This won’t have any bearing on the cup final. It’s a different day, a different pitch, a bigger pitch.

“There could be different players playing at Hampden, so it won’t have any impact.

“The main thing for us — until the final comes around — is the league and today gets us another three points.”

And rather than luxuriate in being the man to mastermind the end to Livi’s rampant streak, he heaped praised on his players’ work ethic and character.

Davidson continued: “We didn’t really work on tactics for today. We focused on the attitude and commitment because that’s what you need to get a result at Livingston. That was the most pleasing thing for me.

“Livingston are 14 games unbeaten, they are a good side and they battle for everything. So we knew we had to come here, fight just as hard as them or even harder — that’s what got us the result.”

David Martindale, meanwhile, was circumspect after tasting defeat for the first time in his brief managerial career, emphasising that there is no need to overreact.

The Livi boss said: “I don’t feel any different and I won’t be changing anything that I do.

“We still trust the work, trust the process and I’ll be doing the same things I’ve done for five years.

“We don’t get too high when we win games and we won’t get too low now we’ve lost one.”