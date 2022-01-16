16 January 2022

Win takes Leicester off foot of WSL table

By NewsChain Sport
16 January 2022

Leicester moved off the bottom of the WSL table after a 1-0 win against Brighton.

The win is the second of of the season for Lydia Bedford’s side, while the result sees Brighton suffer their fourth consecutive league loss this season.

The Foxes took the lead in the 54th minute when Jess Sigsworth got on the end of a long ball down the right and found Shannon O’Brien, who calmly finished inside the box to score her first WSL goal.

Ashleigh Plumptre and Sigsworth both had chances to get a second for Leicester, but O’Brien’s second-half strike was enough to seal the three points.

