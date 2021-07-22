Winger Bernard leaves Everton to join United Arab Emirates club Sharjah FC

Bernard has joined Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
20:03pm, Thu 22 Jul 2021
United Arab Emirates club Sharjah FC have announced the signing of Everton winger Bernard on a two-year contract.

The Brazilian made just five starts in his 18 appearances last season and was close to leaving Goodison Park in the January window but a move to Al Nasr fell through.

“We welcome the joining of the Brazilian international “Bernard” (28 years old) to the Castle of Kings, coming from the English club Everton, with a contract that extends for two seasons,” said a post with pictures of the winger on Sharjah’s Twitter account.

Bernard joined the Toffees on a free contract from Shakhtar Donetsk in August 2018, scoring eight goals in 84 goals appearances.

