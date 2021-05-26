Winger Lloyd Isgrove commits future to promoted Bolton

13:54pm, Wed 26 May 2021
Lloyd Isgrove has signed a new two-year contract at Bolton

The 28-year-old winger joined the club in September 2020 on a deal until the end of the 2020-21 season.

He played 32 times in Sky Bet League Two last term and scored three goals.

Isgrove told Wanderers’ website: “When I signed for this club I knew it wasn’t where it should be in League Two.

“So to take this little step in the right direction has been amazing for me. I am really looking forward to getting going for next season.”

