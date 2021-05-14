Winger Stewart Downing among 11 released by Blackburn
Former England winger Stewart Downing is among 11 players released by Blackburn
Downing, 36, who has also played for Aston Villa, Liverpool, Middlesbrough and West Ham, made 62 appearances after joining Blackburn in 2019.
The Sky Bet Championship club has also told Amari’i Bell, Ben Paton, Brad Lyons, Charlie Mulgrew, Corry Evans, Joe Grayson, Lewis Holtby, Lewis Thompson, Stefan Mols and Tom White they will not be retained when their current deals expire on June 30.
Veteran midfielder Bradley Johnson has signed a new 12-month deal at Ewood Park.
The 34-year-old, a free agent signing in 2019 after leaving Championship rivals Derby, has made 67 appearances in two seasons.
Rovers have also retained Joe Rankin-Costello, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Nyambe by activating one-year options, with the trio in talks over new long-term deals.
Discussions are ongoing with club captain Elliott Bennett, who has made 192 appearances since joining from Norwich in January 2016, over the possibility of extending his stay.
Winger Harry Chapman, who ended the 2020-21 season on loan at League One Shrewsbury, has been offered a new contract.