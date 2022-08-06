Winning return to National League for York
York marked their return to the National League with a 2-0 victory over Woking at the LNER Community Stadium.
John Askey’s York came close to opening the scoring in stunning fashion after 33 minutes when Luke James’ bicycle kick struck a post.
The Minstermen only had to wait a further three minutes to take the lead, though, when Maz Kouhyar capitalised on a mistake to run through on goal and place his shot into the bottom corner.
A short-corner routine led to York’s second after 56 minutes when the ball was worked to Michael Duckworth to fire into the bottom corner.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox