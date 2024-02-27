27 February 2024

Woking boost their survival hopes with hard-fought win against Gateshead

By NewsChain Sport
27 February 2024

Woking boosted their Vanarama National League survival chances with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over high-flying Gateshead.

The home side made a rapid start and were ahead inside three minutes when Lewis Walker headed home from a corner.

Gateshead were level 11 minutes later when Marcus Dinanga headed in his 24th goal of the season before Callum Whelan rounded Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen and tapped into an empty net to give the visitors a half-time lead.

Woking, who had only picked up two points in their last four league games, equalised in the 79th minute through Charley Kendall’s penalty after Dan Moss was brought down by goalkeeper James Montgomery.

Ricky Korboa finished off a flowing move with three minutes remaining to put Woking back in front late on.

Midfielder Jermaine Anderson was then sent off after two quickfire yellow cards during 12 minutes of stoppage time, but Woking held on to secure victory.

