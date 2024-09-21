21 September 2024

Woking claim draw at Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2024

Lewis Walker scored at Mill Farm for a second successive season as Woking hit back to claim a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash against Fylde.

Walker headed home from a Dale Gorman corner on 65 minutes to cancel out Nick Haughton’s ninth goal of the season for the hosts.

Haughton had opened the scoring early in the second half when he combined with Joe Riley at a free-kick and struck from 25 yards.

Fylde went close to adding a second when Gavin Massey hit the post and Offrande Zanzala was also denied a late winner for the Lancashire outfit by a superb block by Dan Moss.

