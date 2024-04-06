06 April 2024

Woking ease relegation fears by beating Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
06 April 2024

Substitute Jayden Luker’s goal proved the difference as Woking edged five points clear of the National League drop zone with a 3-2 win over Dagenham.

The hosts took a fifth-minute lead when Jermaine Anderson fired home after Luke Wilkinson had challenged goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

But they were ahead for just six minutes as Josh Rees flicked on a Justham free-kick and Ryan Hill levelled.

Daggers went close to a second when Inih Effiong headed over and keeper Will Jaaskelainen clawed away another attempt from Hill before Rees missed an open goal just before half-time.

Woking went ahead with five minutes remaining when Kevin Berkoe lifted the ball over Justham after being fed by Luker.

Luker made it 3-1 three minutes into stoppage time before Conor Lawless reduced the deficit but ultimately to no avail.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Dozens of flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen hits UK

news

California dog missing since the summer found more than 2,000 miles away

news

Total solar eclipse to plunge much of North America into darkness on Monday

world news