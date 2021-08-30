Woking ease to win at winless Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
17:06pm, Mon 30 Aug 2021
An early quickfire double laid the platform for Woking to register a 4-0 victory over 10-man Torquay at Plainmoor.

The Cardinals raced into a 2-0 lead inside four minutes, Tahvon Campbell nodding in Jordan Maguire-Drew’s cross before teeing up Rohan Ince for a second.

Torquay’s day went from bad to worse in the 23rd minute when they were reduced to 10 men after Chiori Johnson was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul on Josh Casey.

Campbell doubled his tally 10 minutes into the second half, firing into the bottom corner following a counter attack, before substitute Kane Thompson-Sommers notched a fourth in stoppage time to leave Torquay without a win this season.

