19 September 2023

Woking extend unbeaten run as Ebbsfleet force draw with Cardinals

By NewsChain Sport
19 September 2023

Woking extended their unbeaten run to six games in the Vanarama National League but were forced to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Ebbsfleet.

Jim Kellerman fired Woking into a 42nd-minute lead from the penalty spot after Ricky Korboa was fouled by Darren McQueen in the box.

Woking striker Padraig Amond had spurned a pair of early chances and came close again early in the second half when his effort was tipped over the bar by Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Mark Cousins.

Looking to end a run of two straight defeats, the visitors responded well and hauled themselves level just before the hour mark when Ouss Cisse was on hand to bundle home a Craig Tanner corner.

