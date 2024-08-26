26 August 2024

Woking fight back from two goals down to beat 10-man Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2024

Harry Beautyman’s last-gasp winner sealed a 3-2 comeback victory for Woking at home to 10-man Hartlepool.

Joe Grey had fired the visitors into the lead inside three minutes, and blasted into the roof of the net to double their advantage six minutes later.

Just as it all looked to be going Hartlepool’s way, Jack Hunter was booked twice in quick succession and was sent off in the 25th minute.

The hosts capitalised on the man advantage after the restart with goals from Matt Ward and Tunji Akinola before Beautyman completed the dramatic turnaround in the second minute of stoppage time.

