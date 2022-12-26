Woking beat Aldershot 2-1 (Barrington CoombsPA)
Woking hold on to secure victory over Aldershot

Woking ran out 2-1 winners over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium, despite playing the final minutes with 10 men.

Woking were given a chance to open the scoring when Padraig Amond was brought down inside the area and Rhys Browne made no mistake from the penalty spot as they went 1-0 to the good.

The visitors went 2-0 up and seemingly settled the nerves heading into the last minutes when James Kellerman’s drilled cross was deflected in by Corey Jordan.

But, there was a late twist when Dan Moss conceded a penalty and was given a second bookable offence with two minutes to play.

Inih Effiong stepped up and made no mistake from the spot to pull a goal back but Woking held on for all three points.

