Rohan Ince scored twice for Woking (Nick Potts/PA)
07 January 2023

Woking make it five straight away wins with Dagenham victory

By NewsChain Sport
07 January 2023

Woking moved level on points with third-placed Chesterfield in the National League table with a 2-1 victory at Dagenham.

Both Woking goals came from Rohan Ince, who opened the scoring in the 26th minute from a Charlie O’Connell corner before doubling the lead with a fine strike from outside the box 11 minutes later.

The Daggers pulled one back in the 67th minute, Myles Weston digging out a cross that was stabbed in by Josh Walker.

But the hosts could not prevent Woking making it five away victories in a row.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry once believed Diana faked her own death

news

Emma Raducanu heads to Melbourne facing Australian Open fitness race

tennis

Harry's bombshell claims about sister-in-law Kate Middleton

news