20 April 2024

Woking make sure of safety with comfortable win over AFC Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
20 April 2024

Tunji Akinola’s double helped to ensure Woking’s place in next season’s National League as they ended the campaign with a 3-0 home victory over AFC Fylde.

Jayden Luker, Jermaine Anderson and Dan Moss all went close for the home side, but they had to wait until first-half stoppage time to go ahead when Akinola stabbed home Curtis Edwards’ free-kick.

Rhys Browne fired just wide after linking up with Luker as the game got back under way, but it was Akinola who doubled the home side’s advantage after 51 minutes when he chested down a corner at the far post before finding the net.

Fylde goalkeeper Chris Neal did well to keep out Charley Kendall’s low strike, but there was nothing he could do to about Kevin Berkoe’s 77th-minute piledriver that made it 3-0.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two police forces to be investigated over contact with mother stabbed to death while pushing baby in pram

news

Flooding after storm dumps a year and a half’s worth of rain in Dubai

world news

Astronomers discover most massive stellar black hole in the Milky Way

world news