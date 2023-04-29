29 April 2023

Woking set for National League play-off eliminators after finishing fourth

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2023

Woking had to settle for a place in the eliminator round of the National League play-offs, despite ending the regular season with a 1-0 win at Solihull.

Ricky Korboa scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute, reacting quickest after James Kellermann’s shot came back off the crossbar.

Marcus Dackers had a close-range effort blocked and Korboa saw his effort from a tight angle hit a post late on as Woking dominated.

But their hopes of snatching third place and with it an automatic spot in the play-off semi-finals were dashed by Chesterfield’s win over Maidstone.

Instead, Woking will take on Bromley in an eliminator on Wednesday, with the winner then taking on Chesterfield for a place in the final.

