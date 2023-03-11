11 March 2023

Woking sink Maidenhead to maintain their play-off push

By NewsChain Sport
11 March 2023

Padraig Amond and Luke Wilkinson scored from set-pieces as third-placed Woking beat Maidenhead 2-0 in the Vanarama National League.

Rhys Browne threatened early on for Woking and Ricky Korboa charged down visiting goalkeeper Alexis Andre’s clearance but the ball rebounded over the bar.

Amond headed the Surrey side in front from captain Josh Casey’s corner just after the half-hour and it remained 1-0 at the break.

Browne again went close before Wilkinson’s deflected free-kick made the points safe for Woking, substitute Solomon Nwabuokei hitting the crossbar from distance late on as the hosts sought a third.

