24 September 2022

Woking strike in each half to see off Solihull Moors

By NewsChain Sport
24 September 2022

Goals either side of half-time saw Woking to a 2-0 victory over Solihull Moors.

James Daly opened the scoring after 28 minutes, firing home from a deep cross to the far post.

The Cardinals’ second came nine minutes after the restart when Kyran Lofthouse pounced on a pass and fired home.

A lively spell from Andrew Dallas threatened to deny the hosts a clean sheet, but he could not put the finishing touch on any of his late efforts.

