Woking strike in each half to see off Solihull Moors
Goals either side of half-time saw Woking to a 2-0 victory over Solihull Moors.
James Daly opened the scoring after 28 minutes, firing home from a deep cross to the far post.
The Cardinals’ second came nine minutes after the restart when Kyran Lofthouse pounced on a pass and fired home.
A lively spell from Andrew Dallas threatened to deny the hosts a clean sheet, but he could not put the finishing touch on any of his late efforts.
