Wolves are close to a sixth January signing (Bradley Collyer/PA)
27 January 2023

Wolves agree deal to sign Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2023

Wolves have agreed to sign Joao Gomes from Flamengo for £15million.

The midfielder is due to travel to England next week for a medical, the PA news agency understands.

It marks the end of Wolves’ chase after they pushed hard, with Flamengo keen for Gomes to join Lyon.

The Brazilian club have now agreed to let the 21-year-old move to Molineux with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Gomes only made his club debut in 2020 but has become a star in the Brasileirao.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been backed in the transfer window as the club battle to stay in the Premier League.

Gomes would become Lopetegui’s sixth January signing after Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Craig Dawson and Dan Bentley.

Wolves are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and welcome Liverpool next on February 4.

