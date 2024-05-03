Wolves agree permanent four-year deal for loan signing Tommy Doyle

Wolves have activated the option to turn midfielder Tommy Doyle’s loan into a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has spent the season on loan from Manchester City but has penned a four-year contract to tie him at Molinuex until 2028, with the option of another two years.

Doyle, who made seven appearances for City having come through the youth system, has played 30 times for Wolves this season as they look set for a mid-table finish in the Premier League.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’ve never seen Tommy as a player on loan, and he hasn’t acted like one.

“He’s gradually earned more minutes and become more important, which I think is an ideal first year. What he offers to our midfield is something different to the others, so there was a huge amount of inevitability to this.

“He buys into who we are as a club and what we’re trying to create culturally within the group.

“He’s a great player to have for what we’re trying to achieve off the pitch and he gives us so much on the pitch, so he’s the exact type of player I think Wolves should be signing.

“If you look at the type of players we like to sign as a football club, they generally haven’t reached their ceiling yet and have loads more to come.

“Tommy is a fraction of the player he will become, with the more he gets used to the league and the greater his understanding gets.

“I’m really excited for now but also his future at Wolves.”