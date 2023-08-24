Wolves bemoan loss of key player for early season 'six pointer' against Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers must prepare for their match against Everton without key midfielder Matheus Nunes, after he was sent off in their 4-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion. Nunes, a £38 million signing from Sporting Lisbon, received a second yellow card and is serving a one-match ban. Wolves manager Gary O'Neil expressed his disappointment but affirmed his confidence in Nunes. Both Everton and Wolves are yet to secure a win in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Liverpool travel to Newcastle United for one of the weekend's standout fixtures. Following a summer of upheaval, Liverpool are keen to secure a top-four finish after missing out on Champions League qualification last year. Despite transfer window issues, they've secured four points from two games: a draw with Chelsea and a win over Bournemouth. Newcastle, who topped Liverpool in the 2022-23 season, are on a positive trajectory despite their loss against Manchester City, following a victory over Aston Villa.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has returned to training amidst rumours of an exit. Dier, who was overlooked for the captaincy, has missed the first two matches of the season. Despite unconfirmed reports relating to his contract, Dier has expressed his eagerness to focus on his game. Tottenham's new manager, Ange Postecoglou, seems to have instilled a positive spirit within the team. Despite concerns over James Maddison's fitness, Dier's possible return could bolster the team's experience. The England defender, with over 350 appearances for Tottenham, remains an integral part of the squad.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have expanded their sports investments by partnering with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) via their marketing and sales division Fenway Sports Management (FSM). This alliance aims to boost LPGA's growth and offer more opportunities for FSM in professional golf and women's sports. The partnership, described as a game-changer by LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, will give the LPGA access to new resources and networks to increase exposure. Liverpool's owners also own Major League Baseball team Boston Red Sox, the National Hockey League Pittsburgh Penguins, NASCAR's RFK Racing, and now a franchise in the TGL golf league.

Manchester United are nearing a deal for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, with a transfer fee of around €40m (£34m) reported. The Red Devils are also looking to offload Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire. Despite a move to West Ham falling through for Maguire, Manager Erik ten Hag is content for him to stay at Old Trafford. Talks are also ongoing for longer contract terms for Jonny Evans. The club has shown interest in Benjamin Pavard, but Bayern Munich's asking price is considered excessive.

Aston Villa are said to be preparing a bid for Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso, amid uncertainty over his future due to Barcelona's financial woes and their effort to secure Joao Cancelo from Manchester City. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to soon part ways with Gonzalo Guedes, with Benfica appearing to be his likely destination. Despite interest from Real Betis, Wolves are keen to finalise a deal for Guedes's departure owing to Financial Fair Play concerns.

Everton are eager to clinch their first victory of the 2023-24 Premier League season, hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park. The Toffees have suffered defeats against Fulham and Aston Villa, the latter being a 4-0 drubbing. Despite their previous losses, Everton look forward to home advantage. Wolves, too, have been winless, losing their first two matches against Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion. Injury and team selection updates for both sides are upcoming.

Celtic are keen to re-sign Kieran Tierney, who has fallen out of favour at Arsenal. Despite being willing to play a secondary role at the Emirates Stadium, Tierney is likely to move. Brendan Rodgers, a fan of Tierney, hinted at the player's possible return to Parkhead. However, Arsenal insider Charles Watts suggests no progress has been made. Real Sociedad, participating in the Champions League this season, have also expressed an interest in Tierney.

Aston Villa have approached Barcelona to sign defender Marcos Alonso, as they seek a new left-sided player. With Lucas Digne rumoured to be leaving and Tyrone Mings injured, Villa are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of their inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League campaign. Reports suggest Villa have made a firm offer despite conflicting accounts about Alonso's future at Barcelona, where he's played 37 times since signing in 2022. Amid financial constraints, Barcelona may be looking to reduce their wages bill, including Alonso's £100k per week. However, some reports claim Alonso remains a crucial squad member at the Catalan club.

Following Aston Villa's emphatic 5-0 victory over Hibernian in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off's first leg, Unai Emery has revealed a new injury concern. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was substituted at half-time due to minor discomfort, a decision that Emery confirms was precautionary. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the specifics of the injury, Emery did not express significant concern. Villa are set to return to action on Sunday with an away fixture against Burnley, before hosting Hibernian in the second leg of the play-off stage.