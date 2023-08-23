Wolves boss Gary O'Neil drops hint on Fábio Silva's potential transfer

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil hinted at a future for Fábio Silva at the club, despite transfer rumours. The 21-year-old striker's strong performance against Brighton followed successful loan spells at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven, sparking speculation that Silva may pursue a permanent move to continental Europe. However, O’Neil’s comments about Silva's potential for goal scoring suggest he still has a part to play in the club's future. Following the departures of Raúl Jiménez and Diego Costa, the door is open for Silva to receive significant game time this season.

Aston Villa have finalised the signing of Galatasaray's attacking midfielder, Nicolo Zaniolo, on a season-long loan deal, following Emiliano Buendía's serious knee injury. A buy-option is included in the agreement, costing around £18.9 million if he plays over 30 matches. The 24-year-old, targeted by Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus, is expected to play a key role in Villa's forthcoming season. Villa is still on the lookout for another forward. Reports are also suggesting possible bids for World Cup winner, Marcos Acuña.

Chelsea continues its summer rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino, with Romeo Lavia the latest addition. Meanwhile, Brentford and Tottenham are vying with Chelsea for £50m-rated Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson. Chelsea is also said to be eyeing Rennes' winger Jeremy Doku as a substitute for failed Michael Olise deal, potentially setting up a battle with Manchester City, who view Doku as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Colombian footballer Alfredo Morelos is yet to find a new club following his departure from Rangers FC 48 days ago. Despite a prolific goal scoring record, Morelos has struggled to secure a contract with a new team. He previously stated a desire to play in Europe, but with many leagues having commenced their seasons, a move to South America may be possible. Brazilian club Santos and Russian Premier League teams are reportedly considering Morelos. His career has been hampered by concerns over attitude and fitness, leading to speculation about his next move.

The Premier League 2023/24 has seen teams making numerous transfers to boost competitiveness. Notably, all clubs have made new additions this window, with Aston Villa signing Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres for significant fees. Arsenal and Chelsea's spending has reached a combined £509 million. The record-breaking £115 million transfer of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea was the most costly. The transfer activity has considerably altered squad values, changing the clubs' rankings and each team's most valuable player.

Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is due to arrive in Glasgow to finalise his transfer to Celtic. The 23-year-old is set to be Brendan Rodgers' latest acquisition after a £3million agreement with IF Elfsborg. Lagerbielke is seen as a successor to Carl Starfelt, who recently moved to Celta Vigo. Following Celtic's 3-1 win over Aberdeen, Rodgers confirmed the club were "very close" to confirming Lagerbielke's signing. The player is expected to officially join later this week.

Luton Town is reportedly on the verge of signing Norwich City’s goalkeeper, Tim Krul. This follows their bid for Birmingham City's John Ruddy just days ago. Coach Rob Edwards has already signed Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers this summer, but is seeking another experienced player. Luton has reached an agreement with Norwich and Krul is scheduled for medical tests on Tuesday. This effectively ends their interest in Ruddy, as it is unlikely Luton will sign three goalkeepers in one window. Ruddy, who had a £750,000 bid from Luton, has expressed his satisfaction at Birmingham and has no plans to leave.

Aston Villa forward, Wesley Moraes, is reportedly in talks with Championship club Watford over a potential loan move. Wesley has not played for Villa in two years and his performances have failed to justify the £22m fee paid to Club Brugge in 2019. The 26-year-old striker has since been loaned to Brugge, Sport Club Internacional and Levante. Watford is seeking to replace Ismaila Sarr, who was recently transferred to Marseille. Despite a challenging period, Wesley has time to recover his form from the 2018/19 season, where he scored 17 goals in 48 games for Brugge.