Wolves bring in goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos

Jose Sa joins Wolves after three years with Olympiacos (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:40pm, Thu 15 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Wolves have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos on a five-year deal.

The 28-year-old’s arrival comes after the departure from Molineux of fellow Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio, who completed a move to Roma on Tuesday.

Sa has played for Olympiacos for the last three seasons, making 124 appearances, keeping 62 clean sheets and helping them win two league titles and one Greek Cup.

He was previously in his homeland with Porto, and Maritimo before that.

Sa is reuniting with new Wolves boss Bruno Lage, having spent time working under him in Benfica’s youth set-up.

He played for Olympiacos against Wolves in 2019-20 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Sa is yet to earn a first senior cap but was part of the Portugal squad which won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wolves

PA