Wolves captain Conor Coady ready to take on team-mates’ troubles

Wolves skipper Conor Coady is prepared to play agony uncle to ease his team-mates’ troubles.

The England defender wants the misfiring squad to come to him with any problems.

Wolves go to Southampton on Sunday, with Coady due to return for his 100th Premier League appearance after being rested for Thursday’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat to the Saints.

Wolves have won just once in their last 10 top-fight games and Coady, who has been full-time captain since 2018, insists he is always there to help the squad.

“Making sure the lads know that I am there for them, that is the biggest thing,” he said.

“As a role it’s most important about being there for my team-mates and being there for anybody who needs me, young lads coming through whatever that may be, they know I am going to be there for them.

“I am there to help and I am an ear to talk to, so that is the most important thing for me. I don’t look too much into other things of what you can be and what can’t you be.

“I am just there to help people as much as possible and I think if I do that, I am doing my job all right I think.”

Before victory at Molineux, Saints had lost five straight Premier League games and conceded 18 goals.

They had beaten Arsenal and Shrewsbury in the FA Cup but also suffered a 9-0 thumping at Manchester United and Coady believes Wolves cannot judge their hosts on recent results.

He said: “I think you can look at it the other way as well and look at it thinking they are going to react.

“They have some fantastic players with a fantastic manager, we don’t really look at the form they have been in, I think all teams have been in good form and bad form this season.

“It’s such an unprecedented year and a mad season, so we don’t really look at the form.

“We look at what’s coming and what we have ahead of us in the games to come. They have some fantastic players so we need to make sure we prepare right for it.”