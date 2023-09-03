03 September 2023

Wolves claim player subjected to discriminatory abuse during Crystal Palace loss

By NewsChain Sport
03 September 2023

Wolves have alleged one of their players was subjected to discriminatory abuse during their Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The club reported the matter to the officials and stadium authorities at Selhurst Park and a supporter was subsequently ejected from the ground. Police have also been informed.

The player affected has not been named.

A statement from Wolves read: “We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse by an opposing fan during today’s game with Crystal Palace.

“We reported the incident quickly to Crystal Palace, Premier League match centre and the matchday officials.

“Crystal Palace security moved swiftly to remove the supporter in question and notified police at Selhurst Park.

“We are offering our full support to the player involved and have provided a formal statement to the Metropolitan Police.

“Racism or discrimination in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged.”

The PA news agency has contacted the Metropolitan Police.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen's memorial: plans for official tribute to be unveiled in 2026 when she would have been 100

world news

Which schools are unsafe? Government under pressure to reveal list of buildings hit by concrete crisis

news

Queen joked ‘were you naked?’ when I told her about my nightmare, Boris Johnson reveals

news