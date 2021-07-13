Wolves left-back Ryan Giles to spend a season on loan at Cardiff
Cardiff have announced the signing of Wolves left-back Ryan Giles on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old Wolves academy product spent time on loan in the Championship with Coventry and then Rotherham last season.
Giles has also previously played on loan for Telford and Shrewsbury, the club he made his Wolves first-team debut against in an FA Cup tie in 2019.
The England Under-20 international said in quotes on Cardiff’s official website: “I’m delighted to be here.
“Cardiff City is a massive club, with a great history and an amazing fanbase.
“It was a no-brainer when I knew the interest was there. There are some very good players here and I think the competition will be healthy. Hopefully it will bring the best out of me.
“I want to come here, get as many games as I can and help the team as much as possible.”