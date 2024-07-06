Wolves lose captain as Max Kilman makes big-money move to West Ham

West Ham have announced the signing of Wolves captain Max Kilman for £40million.

The 27-year-old centre-half, who has arrived at the London Stadium on a seven-year deal, is reunited with Julen Lopetegui following the Spaniard’s spell at Molineux last season.

The Hammers had a £25million bid rejected earlier in the summer but returned with a higher offer.

Kilman told the Hammers’ official website: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.

“I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

“West Ham is a massive club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career.”

Kilman, who underwent a successful medical on Friday, leaves Wolves just 12 months after signing a new long-term deal.

He was at Molineux for six years, making 151 appearances in all competitions, after costing Wolves £40,000 from Maidenhead.

Wanderers sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club’s official website: “It’s bittersweet for me, having brought Max in, but it feels like a deal which works for everybody.

“We’re getting a good fee and unbelievable return on investment, West Ham are getting a homegrown left-sided centre-back and it’s a good story for Maidenhead. While it was tough, it also allows Max to get closer to his family in London.

“It’s one we talked about a lot. It felt like the right thing for everybody. It enables us to look at the market and enables someone else to become a leader.

Max Kilman is heading to London (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )