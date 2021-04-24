Wolves must capitalise on Adama Traore’s ‘unique’ talents, says Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has urged his Wolves side to take advantage of the “unique” Adama Traore as the Portuguese targets a strong finish to the Premier League season.

Traore has struggled to recapture the form of last term during what has been a difficult campaign for Wolves after two seventh-placed finishes.

But the powerful Spain winger made telling contributions in the 1-0 victories over Fulham and Sheffield United, scoring the winner at Craven Cottage before setting up Willian Jose’s first goal for the club against the Blades.

“Since Adama joined us, I didn’t see one day he didn’t give his best,” head coach Nuno said before Burnley’s visit to Molineux on Sunday.

“Sometimes things don’t work out, sometimes it’s not only him, it’s about us as a team.

“What we have is a very talented player, a unique player in the world, that we have to take advantage of.

“He’s been able to reproduce all the things we expect in these games – goals, assists, impact on the game, work ethic.

“So Sunday he’s again going to have a chance to prove himself and show to everybody that he’s unique.”

Wolves are currently sitting in 12th and victory over Burnley would give them three consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Key trio Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves are absent, but Nuno believes Wolves can put strong footings in place to take into next season.

He said: “To build a foundation is trying to build our game in a better way.

“We realise we have issues, but now is the right moment to try and solve them so we can start at a different level for the next game and for the next one.

“This is how we see it, building a foundation is trying next things in a game, and improving our players.

“Many of them need to improve, and let’s try to be consistent.”

Burnley beat Wolves 2-1 in a controversial Turf Moor fixture in December.

Nuno was later fined £25,000 by the Football Association for his post-match remarks about referee Lee Mason.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets remain in the relegation picture after winning only one of their last nine games.

“They are a good squad and a good team,” Nuno said.

“They create problems not only to us, but all the teams because their approach of the game is intense.”