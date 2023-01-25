Daniel Bentley has joined Wolves (Andrew Matthews/PA)
25 January 2023

Wolves sign goalkeeper Daniel Bentley from Bristol City for undisclosed fee

By NewsChain Sport
25 January 2023

Wolves have signed goalkeeper Daniel Bentley from Bristol City.

The 29-year-old, who started his career with Southend before excelling in the Championship for Brentford and the Robins, joins Julen Lopetegui’s side for an undisclosed fee.

Bentley has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, with the option for an additional two years, and will provide competition for number one Jose Sa at Molineux.

The Bristol City captain joined from the Bees in 2019 and has made 143 appearances for the club, keeping 30 clean sheets.

His contract at Ashton Gate was due to expire in the summer.

