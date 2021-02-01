Wolves teenager Luke Matheson joins Ipswich on loan for rest of season
Ipswich have made Wolves youngster Luke Matheson their second deadline-day signing.
The 18-year-old right-back joins Paul Lambert’s side on loan for the rest of the season.
Matheson joined Wolves in January 2020, 16 months after becoming Rochdale’s youngest-ever debutant at the age of 15 and 336 days.
He hit the headlines in September 2019 by scoring in a Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Matheson, who played for England at under-17 and under-18 level, rejoined Rochdale on loan at the end of last season and made a total of 36 appearances for the Sky Bet League One club.
Ipswich earlier signed Tottenham striker Troy Parrott on loan until the end of the season.
The two-cap Republic of Ireland international had been at Championship outfit Millwall for the first half of the campaign and made 14 appearances for the Lions.