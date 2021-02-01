Wolves teenager Luke Matheson joins Ipswich on loan for rest of season

Luke Matheson in action for Rochdale
Luke Matheson in action for Rochdale (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:32pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ipswich have made Wolves youngster Luke Matheson their second deadline-day signing.

The 18-year-old right-back joins Paul Lambert’s side on loan for the rest of the season.

Matheson joined Wolves in January 2020, 16 months after becoming Rochdale’s youngest-ever debutant at the age of 15 and 336 days.

He hit the headlines in September 2019 by scoring in a Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Matheson, who played for England at under-17 and under-18 level, rejoined Rochdale on loan at the end of last season and made a total of 36 appearances for the Sky Bet League One club.

Ipswich earlier signed Tottenham striker Troy Parrott on loan until the end of the season.

The two-cap Republic of Ireland international had been at Championship outfit Millwall for the first half of the campaign and made 14 appearances for the Lions.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Ipswich

PA