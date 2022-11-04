Wolves without suspended Diego Costa for home match with Brighton
Wolves will be without suspended striker Diego Costa for their home game against Brighton.
Costa starts a three-game ban after being sent off for violent conduct in last week’s draw at Brentford, while midfielder Matheus Nunes is rated 50/50.
Nunes was forced out at Brentford after hurting his shoulder and will be assessed. Raul Jimenez (groin), Toti Gomes, Pedro Neto (ankle) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) are still out.
Danny Welbeck could feature for Brighton for the trip to Molineux.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that the striker is fit, but hinted he may not tinker too much with the team that beat Chelsea 4-1 last time out.
The Seagulls are also waiting on the fitness of Joel Veltman after he missed the Blues game with a calf injury.
Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Collins, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Hodge, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Hwang.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Mitoma, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Turns, Enciso, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav, Colwill.
