World-class Arsenal and Man Utd target considers transfer option PLUS latest moves

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix is considering a new offer for a potential summer transfer, according to reports. Multiple teams including Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal have shown interest in Felix, who cost Atletico £108 million in 2019. Despite a disappointing stint with Chelsea last season, Felix remains a highly sought-after player. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal has offered Felix a permanent move or a season-long loan with lucrative wages, though Felix seems intent on remaining in Europe, with Barcelona being his preferred club.

The Premier League is set to return in less than a week after a two-month hiatus. Fans worldwide have eagerly awaited this moment, despite the break being relatively short in the context of the league's 31-year history. Since its inception in 1992, 50 teams have competed in the top tier of English football, with Luton Town being the 51st, although they are yet to play. A ranking of all teams by total points since 1992 is available, with full standings outlined from bottom to top as of August 3, 2023.

Manchester City lost to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield match, starting the 2023/24 season disappointingly. After a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes, with goals from Cole Palmer and Leandro Trossard, the match moved to penalties. Arsenal successfully scored all their four shots while City missed two. Despite the loss, City dominated the early game but couldn't convert the possession into goals. The game saw excellent saves from both sides, with near misses keeping the scoreline low. Arsenal's victory gave them an early silverware in the season.

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner is set for a move to Nottingham Forest after the Gunners agreed to a deal. Turner joined Arsenal last year from New England Revolution, making seven appearances. Nottingham Forest has been interested in Turner as they prepare for the new Premier League season. Meanwhile, French club Lens are reportedly interested in Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun after his successful loan spell at Reims. Balogun, who scored 22 goals in 39 appearances last season, has attracted attention from several European clubs.

Manchester United player Raphael Varane has voiced concerns over new stoppage time rules, introduced by the FA, claiming it's damaging to the game. He argued that the revised rules, which led to a game during the opening weekend of the new season running into 101 minutes, increased the risks to players' physical and mental well-being. Varane lamented that despite managers and players repeatedly expressing concerns over an already congested schedule, their views appeared to be ignored. Notably, the new laws aimed at reducing time-wasting and ensuring ball-in-play are also troubling EFL managers.

Arsenal's Jorginho is reportedly looking to exit the club, with Turkish team Fenerbahçe expressing interest. Despite signing for Arsenal in January for an 18-month deal worth £12 million, Jorginho has indicated he wishes to leave earlier. Fenerbahçe has already made contact to discuss transfer conditions. The news comes as Arsenal seeks to balance its books after spending over £200 million on marquee signings, including Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. If Jorginho's departure happens, it could provide necessary funds for further acquisitions.

Manchester United reportedly have no plans to sell Harry Maguire despite the likelihood of making a significant loss on the £80 million they originally spent on him. The club is looking to balance its books due to Financial Fair Play regulations after making expensive signings this summer. United's Scott McTominay and Maguire are rumoured to be deemed surplus this season, however, there's no concrete interest for Maguire yet. The club anticipates a new offer for Maguire from West Ham, ruling out any low-fee sale.

TV pundit Roy Keane predicts a swift comeback for Manchester City after their Community Shield defeat by Arsenal. Despite the Gunners' victory, Keane reminds us that it was a friendly match and doesn't foresee any significant impact on Manchester City's performance moving forward. He believes the match was more crucial for Arsenal, lauds their win, but remains sceptical of its relevance to the larger goal of winning league titles.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake sat out Sunday's Community Shield match against Arsenal due to an unresolved injury from pre-season. Despite travelling with the City squad to the match, the defender was not deemed fit enough to play. Pep Guardiola filled Ake's place with a back four consisting of Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji. The absence of Ake is currently the only injury concern for the European Champions as they kick off the 2023/24 campaign.

Newcastle United are expected to sign defender Tino Livramento, who has been lauded as a future star by former Southampton teammate Theo Walcott. Walcott even compared the 20-year-old to Welsh football legend Gareth Bale. Livramento, previously with Southampton, has been under the close watch of Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth. The deal is projected to cost more than £30 million. Despite suffering an ACL injury in April 2022, Livramento is seen as a promising long-term replacement for Kieran Trippier.