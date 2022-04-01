01 April 2022

World Cup draw live: England, Scotland and Wales to find out potential opponents

By NewsChain Sport
01 April 2022
  • World Cup draw starts at 5pm
  • England in top seeds
  • Scotland and Wales to find out potential opponents
  • Germany, Croatia or Denmark could face England

4.30pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Across the next 90 minutes we will find out who Gareth Southgate’s England side will face this winter.

There is interest for Scotland and Wales, too, who will find out which teams await should either country make it through Europe’s final qualifying path.

