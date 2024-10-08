World Cup winner Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement as a player aged 40.

Lionel Messi was among former teammates and managers to lead the tributes for Iniesta, who scored Spain’s winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final.

He also won two European Championships with Spain, plus four Champions Leagues and nine LaLiga titles with Barcelona during his 22-year playing career.

Iniesta ended his playing days at United Arab Emirates Pro League club Emirates after spending 18 years as a Barcelona first-team player and five years in Japan with Vissel Kobe.

He broke down in tears at an event in Barcelona, where he was joined by family, former teammates and coaches to mark his retirement.

Iniesta said: “I never thought this day would come. All these tears that we have shed during these days are tears of emotion and pride.

“They are not tears of sadness, they are tears of that boy from Fuentealbilla, who had the dream of being a footballer and I achieved it, we achieved it.

“After a lot of work and sacrifice and never giving up. Those values have been essential in my life and that is why today I feel very proud of all that journey.

“I have experienced the best things that can be experienced on a human and professional level.”

Messi, who played alongside Iniesta in Barca’s four Champions League triumphs in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015, said on social media: “One of the teammates with the most magic and one of those I enjoyed playing with the most.

“The ball is going to miss you, and so will all of us. I wish you the best always, you’re a phenomenon.”