Would have been a travesty if Coventry lost against Luton – Mark Robins

Mark Robins claimed it would have “been a travesty” if Coventry did not get anything out of their 1-1 Championship draw with Luton at the CBS Arena.

Matty Godden marked his first start since October with his first goal since the end of August to level matters after Tom Lockyer opened the scoring for the Hatters inside 40 seconds.

Manchester City loanee Joshua Wilson-Esbrand was then sent off on his first Sky Blues start.

“It would have been a travesty not to have got anything out of the game,” said Robins.

“We could have gone on and won it, we’ve had one that’s hit the bar, had numerous chances where we’ve not been able to take the shot, but they’re a good side and they threw their bodies on the line as well as we did.”

Lockyer set Luton off to a flyer when his outstretched leg diverted Alfie Doughty’s cross past Ben Wilson inside the first minute.

Robins explained: “It’s just poor. The goals we conceded are poor, the ones we’ve conceded lately. But we can’t make it a thing, if we want to make it a thing then it’s going to carry on.

“But I think after that, the character was there for everybody to see, I thought we were good.”

Gabriel Osho hauled down Viktor Gyokeres on the stroke of half-time before Godden stepped up to bring City level.

It was a refreshed Sky Blues line-up, including Kyle McFadzean for the first time since November after injury, Josh Eccles’ first start since December, alongside Godden and Wilson-Esbrand.

Robins added: “McFadzean to come back in the time he’s had out like that was a joke, the opposition he was playing against. For him to do what he did – after a week’s training – is a testament to him really.

“Wilson-Esbrand started off really well, I thought he looked a threat, looked decent and threw himself in front of things apart from the one he jumped out of and the crowd let him know about that, he’s got to learn.

“It was a bit harsh but he’s kicked through when it’s not even there to shoot. He’s got to see the man and the ball as well.”

Luton manager Rob Edwards explained his disappointment after the Hatters were unable to add to their early lead during a bruising, physical encounter in which neither side took a backwards step.

“Coming away from home, a draw is never a bad result,” Edwards said.

“That said, I thought, if you go on chances alone then we could have nicked that. I don’t think it would have been nicking it either – I thought we were good for it.

“I recognise it was a close game, like most Championship games are. I don’t expect my team to take a backwards step and I don’t think Mark’s team will either.

“It was pretty relentless, I thought it was a good advert for the Championship, it was a good game.

“Brilliant start, we’ve been good at starting, getting the first goal well.

“Incredible, even if we’d have gone in at 1-0, I’d have been frustrated if I’m being honest because I thought we’d got in some really good areas and created some good chances, got behind them well. I thought our wide players were terrific.

“I thought we could have got a second goal and been able to kick on but we didn’t. (It was) frustrating to concede at the time we did, like they will be frustrated at the time they did.

“They work hard, press hard. I think they’re better than where their position is in the league at the moment.

“How they’re coached and some of the individuals they’ve got, we knew it was going to be really difficult.”