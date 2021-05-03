Wrexham battle back from 2-0 down to earn valuable point at Maidenhead

Dior Angus scored in Wrexham's 2-2 draw at Maidenhead
Dior Angus scored in Wrexham's 2-2 draw at Maidenhead (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:06pm, Mon 03 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A late Dior Angus goal ensured Wrexham fought back from two down to claim a 2-2 draw away to Maidenhead in the Vanarama National League.

Sam Barratt’s wonder strike and a James Comley effort had put the hosts in the driving seat before the play-off chasing visitors turned the contest around in the second period to ensure the points were shared.

The deadlock was broken after quarter of an hour at York Road in spectacular fashion when Barratt tried his luck from close to the halfway line and managed to lob Rob Lainton.

It was 2-0 with 32 minutes played when a sliced clearance was pounced upon by Comley, who poked in from close range.

Jordan Davies helped Wrexham make the perfect start to the second half with a header in the 55th minute to reduce the deficit and they found a leveller late on in Berkshire.

Substitute Angus was picked out in the penalty area and drilled home to earn the Welsh outfit a point which leaves them sixth in the table and extends their unbeaten run to five games.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Maidenhead

PA