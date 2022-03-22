22 March 2022

Wrexham boost promotion bid with win over Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
22 March 2022

Halifax’s winning streak came to an end as they were beaten 3-1 at fellow National League promotion-chasers Wrexham.

Paul Mullin opened the scoring by powering home a sixth-minute penalty, awarded for a handball by Tyrell Warren.

Wrexham then doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark when Mullin’s shot was parried by Sam Johnson and Ollie Palmer slotted home the loose ball.

James Jones made it 3-0 in the 87th minute before Zak Dearnley registered a late consolation for Halifax, who had won each of their previous five games.

Wrexham, in fourth, are now a point behind third-placed Halifax and second-placed Chesterfield, who have played two games more and were beaten 1-0 at Altrincham on Tuesday.

