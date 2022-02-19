Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson celebrates landmark game with win over Wealdstone
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson celebrated his 700th game in management with a dramatic 2-1 victory at 10-man Wealdstone in the National League.
Rhys Browne converted a 71st-minute penalty – after he was upended by Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton – to put Wealdstone ahead.
Wealdstone keeper George Wickens produced two excellent saves to deny Luke Young and Jordan Davies either side of the spot-kick before the game swung four minutes from time.
Jack Cook was sent off for handball and after Davies’ resulting free-kick had smacked the bar, the same player curled the rebound into the top corner.
Then in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Reece Hall-Johnson fired home the winner through a crowded penalty area to keep Wrexham in the final play-off position.
