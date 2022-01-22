22 January 2022

Wrexham come from behind to beat Yeovil and keep promotion push on track

By NewsChain Sport
22 January 2022

Promotion hopefuls Wrexham came from behind to beat Yeovil 2-1 in their Vanarama National League match at Huish Park.

Tom Knowles fired the Glovers ahead in the 14th minute with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Wrexham – beaten 3-1 at Notts County in their last league game – equalised on the hour when Paul Mullin cut in from the left and curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner.

With 11 minutes left, the Dragons completed the comeback as Jordan Davies’ cross was turned into his own net by Yeovil defender Morgan Williams before Reece Hall-Johnson saw a late effort hit the crossbar following a free-kick.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No 10 efforts to save Johnson are illegal, Commons standards chairman claims

news

US grill company apologises for mistimed meatloaf recipe-of-the-week email on day of rock star Meat Loaf’s death

world news

‘Our hearts are broken’: Singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74 with wife of 14 years by his side

celebrity