24 August 2024

Wrexham continue impressive form with comfortable victory over Reading

By NewsChain Sport
24 August 2024

Unbeaten Wrexham continued their fine start to the League One campaign with a 3-0 win over Reading.

The hosts opened the scoring through Ollie Palmer’s header and soon doubled their lead after Elliot Lee scored from close range.

Andy Cannon netted a fine third for Wrexham just minutes into the second half, and they controlled the game from then on in.

Lee fired a free-kick just over early on before Ryan Barnett’s cross saw Palmer rise to head past a hapless Joel Pereira.

Some slick midfield play saw Barnett wide open not long after and his cross was headed against the post by James McClean, before Lee fired home after a goalmouth scramble to make it 2-0.

The Red Dragons’ third came just three minutes into the second half as Cannon rifled a shot into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box.

Reading midfielder Tivonge Rushesha saw his shot bounce onto the line off the crossbar late on, but the visitors were unable to score as the game petered out.

