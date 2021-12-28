28 December 2021

Wrexham go third in the table as they stroll to away victory against Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
28 December 2021

Wrexham moved third in the National League table with a comfortable 2-0 win at Altrincham

Full-backs Aaron Hayden and Bryce Hosannah found the net to seal Wrexham’s third league win in a row.

Hayden nodded home his fourth league goal of the campaign, before Hosannah swept in his maiden effort for the club, following up after Jordan Ponticelli hit the bar.

Altrincham’s wretched run extended to a fourth straight defeat in a string of seven matches without a win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New restrictions not expected after PM briefed by scientists on Christmas Covid numbers

news

New Year’s Eve in UK could be mildest on record with temperatures soaring to 15C

news

Armed man arrested after breaking into grounds of Windsor Castle as Queen celebrated Christmas Day

news