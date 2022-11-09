09 November 2022

Wrexham go top with win at Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
09 November 2022

Wrexham moved to the top the National League table as Phil Parkinson’s men defeated struggling Scunthorpe 3-1 at Glanford Park.

Ollie Palmer put the Welsh side ahead with a 21st-minute finish and Aaron Hayden’s header then doubled the advantage just past the half-hour mark.

Scunthorpe pulled a goal back three minutes before half-time through Jai Rowe.

But Paul Mullin wrapped things up for Wrexham by firing past Marcus Dewhurst in the 70th minute, his 13th league goal of the season.

A fourth successive victory for Parkinson’s men saw them replace Notts County at the summit, going a point clear, while Scunthorpe remained 21st.

