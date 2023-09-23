23 September 2023

Wrexham hammered by Stockport as Isaac Olaofe nets hat-trick

By NewsChain Sport
23 September 2023

Isaac Olaofe netted his first English Football League hat-trick as Stockport enjoyed a thumping 5-0 victory over Wrexham.

Louie Barry scored for the sixth consecutive league game and Paddy Madden was also on target as County secured a third-straight win.

Last season’s beaten play-off finalists condemned the Welsh side to a first away defeat of the season, and a first loss since the opening day.

Stockport scored three times in a dream 11-minute spell in the first half at a sold-out Edgeley Park.

Olaofe notched first, sliding in to convert Will Collar’s low cross.

Minutes later Olaofe headed against a post, before the County striker added a second on the half-hour mark.

He profited following a defensive howler by Ben Tozer as he smashed home past Mark Howard.

Aston Villa loanee Barry then went on a mazy run before slotting home and turned provider as Olaofe completed his treble soon after the restart with a diving header.

Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee struck the crossbar late on, before Stockport substitute Madden wrapped up a memorable win with a 90th-minute close-range finish.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Strikes by train drivers will leave some areas with no services – rail group

news

Former Met Police officer charged with abusing his position for a sexual purpose

news

Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping custody from HMP Wandsworth tied underneath a lorry

news