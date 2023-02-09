Wrexham highlight huge growth for club on two-year anniversary of takeover

Wrexham have highlighted the huge growth in interest and support for the club on the two-year anniversary of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ takeover.

The Hollywood stars became co-chairmen of the non-league side on February 9, 2021, elevating the status of Wrexham overnight.

The pair have been praised for their hands-on ownership of the club and interest in the wider community, while the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series has introduced the story to a wider audience.

The club, who currently sit second in the National League table and are pushing for promotion back to the EFL, are the best-supported team in non-league.

They have 7,150 season-ticket holders, significantly more than many teams in the two leagues above them, while the attendance of 10,150 for the match against Solihull Moors on Boxing Day was their highest since 2007.

Their average attendance in the league this season is close to 10,000, while they regularly take more than 1,000 fans to away games. Shirt sales, meanwhile, have hit 24,000.

McElhenney and Reynolds attracted social media giant TikTok to be Wrexham’s shirt sponsor on a two-year deal in June 2021.

The club now boasts more than 660,000 followers on the platform while interest has also increased hugely on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

In total, followers on the club’s social media channels now number more than 1.5million.

On the pitch, Wrexham have won 75 per cent of their league matches this season to leave them three points behind Notts County with two games in hand, while they suffered an agonising loss to Sheffield United in their FA Cup fourth-round replay this week.

The club announced on Thursday, meanwhile, that their women’s team will become semi-professional if they secure a place in the FAW Women’s Premier League for next season.