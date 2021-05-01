Wrexham move back into the play-off places as Solihull Moors pay the penalty

Wrexham boosted their play-off hopes
Wrexham boosted their play-off hopes (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:27pm, Sat 01 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Wrexham moved back into the National League play-off places after a 2-1 win over Solihull Moors, where all three goals came from the penalty spot.

The hosts started the match on the front foot and Dior Angus missed a golden opportunity, firing wide after rounding goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

Wrexham took the lead in the 27th minute at the Racecourse Ground as Luke Young stepped up to convert a penalty after Reece Hall-Johnson was brought down in the area.

And Young was on hand again to fire home a second penalty just six minutes later, after a foul on Angus, to double the lead.

Solihull fared better after the break, with Rob Lainton on hand to make a smart save before the visitors were awarded the third penalty of the match for a handball in the area.

Adam Rooney made no mistake from 12 yards, but Solihull could not force an equaliser.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wrexham

PA