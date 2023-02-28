28 February 2023

Wrexham move to the top of the National League with Chesterfield win

By NewsChain Sport
28 February 2023

Wrexham moved top of the National League and extended their unbeaten league run to 22 matches with a 2-1 home win against Chesterfield.

Elliot Lee’s spectacular opener and Sam Dalby’s neat finish put the Red Dragons in control at half-time and despite Ryan Colclough’s stoppage-time effort, Phil Parkinson’s side secured a fourth straight win.

Former Luton midfielder Lee crashed home a stunning effort into the top corner after stepping on to Paul Mullin’s knockdown in the fourth minute.

Chesterfield goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons denied Mullin a second for Wrexham when he saved in a one-on-one before Wrexham doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Dalby raced clear and despatched a low finish.

Colclough’s header was brilliantly pushed onto the crossbar by Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton before the visiting striker grabbed a late consolation for Chesterfield, who are now winless in nine league games.

