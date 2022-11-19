19 November 2022

Wrexham return to summit with victory over Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
19 November 2022

Wrexham beat Aldershot 2-0 at the Racecourse Ground to move top of the Vanarama National League.

Paul Mullin broke clear to put the Dragons in front with a chipped finish after 28 minutes and midfielder James Jones bundled in a second shortly before half-time.

Aldershot produced an improved second-half display, with substitute Michael Klass curling a late effort off target and Inih Effiong hitting the crossbar.

Wrexham, though, closed out the match to move two points clear of Notts County, who were held to a goalless draw at home by Yeovil.

